Advertisement

Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Health officials report 347 more COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in South Dakota
Pastor Harold E. Salem, born in Belle Fourche, died surrounded by his family in Aberdeen at the...
Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99
Minimum price for STAR Academy falls drastically as it goes to auction again

Latest News

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
A husky named Jax fell through the ice on a frozen pond.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue dog from frozen New York pond
Grandmother speaks out about U.S. college student jailed in Cayman Islands.
New York firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond