Advertisement

Distribution of toys begins from Salvation Army

Toys are handed out Monday and Tuesday Dec 21-22
Salvation Army toys
Salvation Army toys(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After collecting gifts for the Angel Tree drive, the Salvation Army is now handing out those toys to families in need.

Distribution starts today and wraps up tomorrow for all families who preregistered for the event.

Food boxes were also handed out to families including a full Christmas meal as well as some extras for kids who are out of school during the winter break.

2020 has been a rough year for many families and the Salvation Army says the number of people who signed up for the Angel Tree reflects that.

‘Talked to a lot of families during registration who have never used the Angel Tree before, but this year has been difficult for a lot of families so we are serving a lot of new families. They all have been very grateful for the gifts they are receiving for their children,’ Kelsey Moreno, Director of Special Services for Salvation Army of the Black Hills

This year the Salvation Army is hoping to serve 25-hundred kids with the toy distribution.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of...
Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks

Latest News

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
Dinosaur Park to make renovations to improve accessibility
A playful and affectionate kitty
Pet of the week: Sandy
construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
The Rushmore Crossing strip mall is buzzing as shoppers grab last-minute gifts. As shopping...
Holiday shopping leads to heavy traffic at Rushmore Crossing