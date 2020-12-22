Advertisement

Dinosaur Park to make renovations to improve accessibility

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to...
The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to begin work on designs and construction documents for new safety features and pedestrian routes. The Park has been seen as largely exclusionary for those with mobility limits because of the steep stairway and low railing.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Council is set to approve the next steps in improving accessibility at Dinosaur Park. The plan is to help accommodate those with mobility limitations as well as children and those carrying strollers.

The proposal being voted on by the Rapid City Council would authorize hiring a consultant to begin work on designs and construction documents for new safety features and pedestrian routes. The Park has been seen as largely exclusionary for those with mobility limits because of the steep stairway and low railing.

Melissa Petersen is the Landscape Designer with Rapid City Parks and Recreation. She said that this accessibility project is long overdue.

“We just want to be able to have it be a place that anyone can access if they want to,” Petersen said. “It’s a historic landmark, it’s part of our history, and we just want people to be able to access that.”

The plan is to build a longer sidewalk path on the hill to make it easier to get up the hill

Alongside people with mobility limitations, the city hopes to make the park more accessible to children and people carrying strollers.

Darrell and Shay Strong are Rapid City residents who take their young children to Dinosaur Park a couple times a year. They said that the accommodations are important for locals and tourists alike.

“The kids absolutely love coming up here and being a mom and having to carry them is one thing,” Shay Strang said. “So, to have a stroller, it would be really nice, especially for little kids to let them come up here and play that way too.”

The City’s Vision Fund is providing $1.6 million along with $900,000 from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of...
Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks

Latest News

Salvation Army toys
Distribution of toys begins from Salvation Army
A playful and affectionate kitty
Pet of the week: Sandy
construction accident
Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead
The Rushmore Crossing strip mall is buzzing as shoppers grab last-minute gifts. As shopping...
Holiday shopping leads to heavy traffic at Rushmore Crossing