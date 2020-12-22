Advertisement

COVID-19 proceedures mitigate infections after fall outbreak

After a fall COVID-19 outbreak, Pennington County Jail mitigates infections.
(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 is disproportionately infecting inmates in jails and prisons across the country.

After an outbreak earlier this fall, the Pennington County Jail has taken steps to mitigate the number of active cases.

Jail Commander Rob Yantis says they now conduct rigorous screenings upon every inmate’s arrival to the facility and follow CDC recommended regulations, including a 14-day quarantine process.

He recommends that other jail systems use these procedures to contain the virus at their facilities.

“Making sure that they’re following a good screening process, making sure that they’re following a good quarantining process in place initially, that intake quarantine has been very good for us,” Yantis said.

Pennington County Jail had an HVAC filtration system installed to clean air and deactivate the coronavirus in minutes. Visitors are also screened before entering the facility and are encouraged to use alternative communication forms rather than entering the jail.

