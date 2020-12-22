Advertisement

COVID-19 mass testing event being held in Rapid City by Oyate Health Center

Testing will happen 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 28-31 at the Pennington County Health and Human Services building
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:26 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oyate Health Center will host free COVID-19 testing for the Black Hills the last week of December.

Testing will happen 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 28-31 at the Pennington County Health and Human Services building in Rapid City (725 North LaCrosse Street). There’s no registration necessary, but those who attend will need to show an ID.

“While we have seen a decline in new cases across the state this the past week, we believe that there is still a high number of positive cases in Pennington County. The Health Board hopes this four-day testing event will help to identify these positive cases and further isolate the virus in the hopes of slowing its spread,” said Brandon Ecoffey, communications director for the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

Ecoffey notes this event is open for anyone, not just those apart of the Native community.

Information related to positives will need to be reported to the South Dakota Department of Health, he said. There will not be a healthcare staff present to provide services. All individuals should follow-up with their primary care provider.

