Construction accident in North Rapid City leaves one person dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A construction worker is dead after a trench collapse Monday afternoon in Rapid City.

It happened a little before 4 PM.

The Rapid City Fire Department says the men were working with a backhoe near the intersection of Coal Bank Drive and Auburn Drive off of Haines Avenue.

Chief Robert Rendon said residents in a nearby apartment complex heard someone calling for help, and that’s when rescue crews were called out.

The department says one of the men was buried up to his chest ... and was treated on scene, and was the other was completely submerged.

It’s now been described as a recovery operation.

