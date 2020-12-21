South Dakota announces SD511, replacing SafeTravelUSA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for travelers.

SDDOT has long-offered free information on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, and more. SDDOT’s SD511.org replaces the SafeTravelUSA website, providing an improved appearance and new features.

“Safety on our roadways is our number one priority,” says Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Whether people are traveling during a winter snow event or the height of road construction season, access to real-time road conditions is crucial.”

SDDOT 511 apps are available free from app stores for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

