Advertisement

South Dakota announces SD511, replacing SafeTravelUSA

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for...
The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for travelers.(Dakota News Now)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has rolled out a new website and mobile app for travelers.

SDDOT has long-offered free information on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, and more. SDDOT’s SD511.org replaces the SafeTravelUSA website, providing an improved appearance and new features.

“Safety on our roadways is our number one priority,” says Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Whether people are traveling during a winter snow event or the height of road construction season, access to real-time road conditions is crucial.”

SDDOT 511 apps are available free from app stores for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of...
Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks
Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey

Latest News

Moderna
Moderna vaccine arrives at Monument Health
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Health officials report 347 more COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths in South Dakota
(Source: KMVT)
State Fire Marshal urges residents to deck the halls safely this holiday season