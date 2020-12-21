RCPD arrested robbery suspect after short foot pursuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man, who led Police on a short foot pursuit, was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly robbing a Loaf ‘N Jug.

Police arrested Kaleb Grady, 21. Rapid City Police say Grady allegedly entered the Loaf N’ Jug on Mount Rushmore Road around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 21. According to an employee, a man entered the store and said something about injuring the employee and then reaching into his backpack.

Though the employee walked into the back office, Grady allegedly went behind the gas station counter. Brendyn Medina, the spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said several items were taken from the store.

As police investigated, the suspect was spotted less than a block away by a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Grady was detained after a short foot pursuit, and after reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery incident, it was determined he was the suspect from the robbery, police said.

After being transported to the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division to speak with detectives about the incident, he was placed under arrest for second-degree robbery before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

