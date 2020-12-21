Advertisement

OST President Killer shares views on changes for tribe

(KOTA)
By Sunday Miller
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As a sovereign nation, the Pine Ridge Reservation operates differently than the state of South Dakota.

Kevin Killer more than 10 into his term as the new president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, after running on the concept of “revolutionizing sovereignty.”

During his time in the South Dakota Legislature, he says he learned it’s a constant education process on Native issues. Killer says the reservations play a unique role in the state and want their treaty rights respected. Their fundamental treaty rights are health, education and welfare.

“I think asserting our sovereignty and understanding our role in that process of we are sovern to deal we local, state and federal government,” Killer said. “It’s always been kind of this interesting mix of as a tribal citizen we need to make sure that we understand this role and how do we apply that in all the different area.”

Killer says he wants to overcome old perceptions and images of Native Americans.

