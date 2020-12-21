Monument Health receives 2300 doses of the Moderna vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week Monument Health administered more than 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Rapid City.

Now, a second coronavirus vaccine from Moderna has been approved by the federal government and shipments are already here.

The director of the pharmacy at Monument Health Dana Darger says they have received 2300 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning.

“The vaccine we had last week we kept all in Pennington County because that Pfizer vaccine is much harder to store, it requires that deep ultra-cold freezer, so we used those all in Pennington county and this week we’re hitting all the outlying networks so,” says Darger.

Earlier Monday, Monument Health shipped the new vaccine across the Black Hills and plans to start vaccinating people on Tuesday and Darger says the more people who are vaccinated, the closer we can get to herd immunity.

“Which to get to herd immunity 70% of the population will either of had to have COVID or be vaccinated for COVID,” says Darger. “When we reach that 70%, historically that tells us is that’s when we can really start reducing the spread of it as rapidly as it’s been spreading so we’ll be on the downhill side of COVID once we hit 70%.”

Right now Monument Health is still vaccinating those in the 1A category, but with this new Moderna shipment, the hospital wants to start with health care workers in the 1C category soon.

Darger has seen the data and he says the vaccine is effective and safe.

“Both Moderna and Pfizer are very safe in my mind, I have no qualms,” says Darger. “If you’d ask me a month ago I’d told you I might want to wait, what I was waiting for though was to see the data they submitted to the FDA. Once I could see the data that was submitted, I’m going to tell you I have no qualms at all about getting this vaccine.”

Monument Health is expecting another shipment of the Moderna vaccine next week.

