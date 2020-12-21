Minimum price for STAR Academy falls drastically as it goes to auction again

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Appraisal Board brought the minimum price of the remaining acres of the former STAR Academy down during its meeting Monday.

The STAR Academy, previously a juvenile detention facility in Custer, will be offered for $1 million in an auction at 10 a.m. Feb. 12, 2021, in the Custer County Courthouse.

The $1 million is almost half the state’s minimum was willing to accept for the remaining space. The previous minimum was $1,680,000. This will be the fourth time the STAR Academy goes up for bid.

In September, 40 acres of the facility were auctioned off for $320,000. No bids were placed on the main complex. The whole site had been available for $2 million.

Then on Dec. 8, Gov. Kristi Noem suggested the Legislature tear down the complex and sell the vacant land. This would cost $1.7 million.

State School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner is in charge of the sale. His office recently received a price estimate of nearly $675,000 from a Rapid City firm to demolish the main building, a connected group of four structures constructed in 1917, 1925, 1963 and 1990.

In the meeting, Bruner said that 20 parties showed interest in the main parcel and buildings at the September auction, but none placed a bid.

