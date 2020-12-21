Advertisement

Mild Start, Cold Middle, Mild Christmas

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter officially began at 3:02 am, but today won’t feel much like winter with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. And it will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the 50s to near 60 in spots.

But a major change in the weather arrives Tuesday night with a strong Canadian cold front. Much colder temperatures and high winds will move in along with some light snow, but most of the snow will be light, and in the northern hills and in Wyoming. Temperatures Wednesday won’t get out of the 20s.

But this cold snap will be very brief - by XMAS Eve and XMAS Day, the cold air shifts east and we have a mild, dry weather pattern just in time for Santa.

