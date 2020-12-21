Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: I gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lot of kids may have been worried that coronavirus would keep Santa Claus homebound this Christmas.

After all, his advanced age puts him well into the high-risk category.

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says there’s no need for concern.

Fauci says he himself administered the vaccine to Santa.

He revealed the happy news in response to a child’s question during “The ABCs of COVID-19: A CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Families.”

Paxton, 6, asked if Santa would still be able to visit him: “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house? Or near his reindeer?”

Fauci explained to the kids that Santa is doing fine.

“Well, I have to say, I took care of that for you, because I was worried that you’d all be upset,” he said. “So, what I did a little while ago, I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there, and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.

“He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about.”

Fauci had weighed in on the issue previously.

According to USA Today, the good doctor said last month that Santa “has a lot of good innate immunity.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of...
Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks

Latest News

Congressional coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure...
Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
'Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic. The Salvation Army set up an option...
‘Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic
'Tis the season for online donations amid the pandemic: The Salvation Army developed a new...
How the pandemic is impacting holiday donations