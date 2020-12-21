Christian Worship Hour Pastor Harold E. Salem passes away at 99

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For over 40 years, world-renowned Pastor Harold E. Salem took to the airwaves every Sunday on KOTA-TV to preach the gospel on Christian Worship Hour. Pastor Salem passed away at 99.

Pastor Harold E. Salem died Friday morning surrounded by his family in Aberdeen.

Salem, born in Belle Fourche, began serving the First Baptist Church of Belle Fourche in 1944. After more than 13 years, he answered the call to serve at First Baptist Church of Aberdeen, where he served more than 52 years.

Christian Worship Hour began in January 1979 by telecasting the worship service on a single TV station, KABY-TV. Christian Worship Hour grew from a local broadcast in Aberdeen to reach people worldwide through radio and television.

“Pastor Salem has been a part of my life for nearly 63 years. I have experienced his remarkable, unwavering dedication to bringing God’s message of forgiveness, love, and a heavenly eternity to all people . . . it is truly extraordinary. His influence will live on forever,” Bill Edwards, President, Christian Worship Hour, said.

Salem celebrated his 99th birthday in June this year. Supporters marked the occasion with a “social distancing” celebration - by putting together a caravan to celebrate the big day. People drove by the pastor’s house with birthday signs and balloons in their cars.

Salem is preceded in death by his wife, Beulah, who passed away on Christmas Eve, 2005. Salem is survived by his four children, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

