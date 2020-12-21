Advertisement

Brothers plead not guilty to charges of stabbing Kyle man to death

By Jack Caudill
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two brothers accused of killing a man in Kyle last month pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Rapid City.

Antoine Joey Makes Good and Vinnie Makes Good are both charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Henry “Hank” O’Rourke on Nov. 1.

The pair made their initial appearance in federal court Friday.

They face up to life in prison if they’re convicted. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered both to continue to be held in the Pennington County Jail.

Prosecutors cited threats they say the brothers have made against witnesses in arguing against their release.

They said Antoine has a history of failing to appear in court and said Vinnie has a history of violent assaults.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of...
Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks
Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey

Latest News

How do decide between the two? According to Josh Horak, President of First Interstate Bank, it...
Bank Loan News: Consumer or Commercial?
OST President Killer shares views on changes for tribe
Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said as COVID continues to be an issue, people in need...
People in need of routine care fall between the cracks
Many of the categories the Black Hills towns didn't even score.
Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey