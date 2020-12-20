Advertisement

Central and Stevens girls basketball highlights

By Brendan Mackey
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Central Girls basketball team beat the Huron tigers 65 to 54. The Stevens girls lost to the Mitchell Kernels 70 to 52. In high school boys basketball the Central Cobblers were on the road where they got a big 71 to 59 win over the Huron Tigers. The Stevens Raiders boys basketball team was also on the road where they lost a heartbreaker to the Mitchell Kernels 50 to 49. In the ECHL the Allen Americans beat the Rush 3 to 2.

