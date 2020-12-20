Black Hills cities score low on LGBTQ+ inclusivity survey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City and Spearfish received low scores in a recent Human Rights Campaign survey. The 2020 municipal equality index calculates multiple factors impacting the LGBTQ+ community, so what did the two towns get?

A 19 out of 100, that’s what two West River cities got in a new score on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

“It to me is pretty sad, it’s a very low score,” says Vice President of Black Hills Center for Equality Toni Diamond.

The score was based on non-discrimination laws, workplace inclusivity, city services, law enforcement interaction, and LGBTQ+ leadership.

Most categories the Black Hills towns didn’t even score.

That’s not the case for the law enforcement category, where both Rapid City and Spearfish got their highest marks, but Diamond still thinks that’s not enough.

“Well I think as a community if we reach out to those people, those groups, and invite them to participate in all levels of government getting involved how can we help our students in schools,” says Diamond.

Many school districts do have groups for students to join, which Diamond says is essential.

“Those groups are vital and important,” says Diamond. “If you don’t have someplace where you can go and feel safe, you’re going to be living in fear or living in hiding your true identity.”

Overall Diamond, who was the first trans woman to run for South Dakota State legislature, says she has seen more openness in the community in recent years.

