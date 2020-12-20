Advertisement

70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

By WESH Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WESH) - An employee of a fast food restaurant in Florida received the tip of a lifetime.

Joe Decicco showed up for work and was greeted by strangers who consider themselves friends.

The 70-year-old who has been at the restaurant for 20 years is fondly called “Taco Bell Joe.”

Tricia Phillippi created a Facebook group to spotlight local restaurants and staff during the pandemic.

Members of the group decided to vote for a favorite employee and Decicco won “by a landslide.”

The initial gift of $50 soon swelled to thousands.

“To be part of this and to see this man so touched, it is life-changing for me, so I’m very, very grateful,” Phillippi said.

Decicco said his customers “bring out the best” in him.

“I couldn’t do it without your help,” he said.

Sydney Cichon nominated Decicco and said “he just brings a smile to everybody’s face.”

Raj Gohill was among the hundreds of cash contributors.

“You could have the worst day, but by the time you get through the drive through there, you’re just smiling,” he said.

Decicco says that his customers have touched his life.

“They give me strength. They give me wisdom. They give me vitality,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Getaway vehicle rolls over after suspects attempt to flee police
Shortly before Lilah died, she overcame her fear of heights by climbing a rock wall with her...
Students raise more than $2,700 for memorial rock wall to honor classmate at Medowbrook
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
The Big Foot Bash is next Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Food Trucks,...
Big Foot spotted in Keystone

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
Customers are looking around the store for the perfect item.
Holiday shopping at Christmas Village