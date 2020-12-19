Advertisement

Some small business owners see tremendous support from community this holiday season

The community out supporting local businesses.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shopping, a popular activity during the holiday season with many people sticking close to home.

“It is probably been one of the busiest seasons that we’ve ever had,” says Jayda Vandervorste the owner of Picklebilly Farms.

Vandervorste credits a multitude of factors including people wanting to find unique gifts, that’s where pop up markets are attracting customers.

“Everybody gets to share what they love, everybody can enjoy what someone else made,” says Kendra Malecek the owner of Dazzling Colors.

But it’s not just at these local pop up events where some business owners have seen a rise in sales.

“We sell online,” says Malecek. “Online sales have been better this year than they ever have been.”

This year has been tough for many small businesses due to COVID-19, but business owners say they have seen tremendous support from the community.

“This is it,” says Vandervorste. “I don’t have a side job, I don’t do anything, everything that I do is for my family, and it’s like I said very small so we try to promote ourselves as much as we can whether it is a farmers market or a big venue like this.”

