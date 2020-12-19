Advertisement

Light snow showers possible Christmas week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another round of snow will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, coming off a 56 degree high temperature this coming Tuesday. Before we get to that, expect a mild Sunday afternoon with breezy northwest winds. Rain and snow chances do increase into the evening tomorrow ahead of another short wave system, light accumulations possible for the Black Hills. Most of the precipitation Sunday afternoon will be in the northern plains and the northern hills.

Starting off the week mild Monday and Tuesday, but another short wave system moves in from the northwest which could bring a few inches of snow for the northern hills and a dusting here in town. Forecast models are currently in agreement of snow activity moving into the area Tuesday night behind a blustery NW wind. Tuesdays high temperature will be in the mid 50s, while Wednesday will be near 30. Winds speeds of 30-35 mph are expected with a few gusts up to 40 mph possible. Will monitor the models to predict and change forecast thoughts for accumulations Tuesday evening.

For now, Christmas day is looking to be mild in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. If you are looking for a white Christmas, you may need to travel to the northern hills if Tuesday night brings a good accumulation. The last white Christmas was back in 2017 for Rapid City, but this year is still looking green :(

Have an awesome weekend!

