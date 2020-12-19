Advertisement

How to cope with holiday depression?

Many people experiencing depression during the holiday season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The holidays are usually an exciting time of year, but for many people, it is the opposite.

On a normal basis, depression occurs year-round for people but during the holidays’ many people face loneliness and isolation.

Nation-wide psychologists have seen an uptick in patients; going in for anxiety due to the pandemic.

Dr. Stuart Krause a psychologist in Rapid city says he suggests that his patients do not self-isolate during this time.

“It’s not good if you’re alone and it bothers you to be alone to stay that way, so I’m not suggesting that people go mingle in bars or restaurants, but I do suggest they get out and do something for somebody or something else because like I said the best way to help yourself is to help other people.”

Participating in activities that are distracting is another good way to stimulate the brain.

