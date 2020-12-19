Advertisement

Holiday shopping at Christmas Village

Customers are looking around the store for the perfect item.
By Cali Montana
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas, and if you still need to put up your Christmas tree or are looking for last-minute gifts, it’s not too late.

Christmas Village on Highway 16 has been in business for 18 years and provides customers with a variety of products like ornaments, holiday decorations, and even an NFL shop.

Christmas Village usually opens May 1, but this year, they did not open until July due to the pandemic.

An employee with the store, Kim Marso, says they saw a lot of tourists this year.

And with less than a week until Christmas, the shop is seeing a big rush.

“Weekends have been huge. Our last two Saturdays have been one of the biggest Saturdays we’ve ever had in 18 years of business. And it’s more locals this time of the year, so it’s fun. We have families that return every year and buy their ornaments,” says Marso.

Christmas Village will be open until 3 pm on Christmas Eve and then closes until May 1.

