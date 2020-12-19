Advertisement

A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend is look NICE! This is indeed the weekend to wrap up (see what I did there?) your holiday shopping.

We mainly saw rain in the overnight hours on Friday, but those clouds parted and made for a fantastic morning and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s and 50s and the first day of Winter is still looking dry and in the upper-40s.

There is a small chance of a snow shower between Tuesday and Wednesday but that needs to monitored at this time. If you were hoping for a white Christmas you may be out of luck. The models need to be put on the naughty list for not helping us out with that perennial request.

Have a magnificent weekend!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Getaway vehicle rolls over after suspects attempt to flee police
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Cooler today, Warmer over the Weekend
Snow then Sun for Your Friday
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Warmer today, then Windy and Chilly Friday
snow showers
Snow overnight Thursday, mild into the weekend