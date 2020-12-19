A Great Pre-Christmas Weekend Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend is look NICE! This is indeed the weekend to wrap up (see what I did there?) your holiday shopping.

We mainly saw rain in the overnight hours on Friday, but those clouds parted and made for a fantastic morning and evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s and 50s and the first day of Winter is still looking dry and in the upper-40s.

There is a small chance of a snow shower between Tuesday and Wednesday but that needs to monitored at this time. If you were hoping for a white Christmas you may be out of luck. The models need to be put on the naughty list for not helping us out with that perennial request.

Have a magnificent weekend!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.