With two weeks left United Way is 20% behind in fundraising goal

By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With just under two weeks left the United Way of the Black Hills is in the final push for their annual fundraiser.

United Way sits at 65% of their fundraising goal around this time of year they are usually around 85%

The fundraising from United Way benefits around 50 nonprofits in the community including Feeding South Dakota, and Volunteers of America.

This year’s goal is just over 2 million dollars to help out areas that have seen an increase for assistance due to the COVID pandemic.

“ It is extremely important, every year we set our goal based on what we are hearing from the no profits who see our funding and let us know what their needs are, and with COVID those needs have been exacerbated,” Jamie Toennis, Executive Director United Way of the Black Hills

If United Way is unable to meet the fundraising goal they will have to meet and decide what non-profits they will cut needed funding from.

to donate click here

