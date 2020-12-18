Advertisement

Tropicana apologizes for ad campaign suggesting parents stash mimosas in secret locations

Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in...
Tropicana has apologized for an ad campaign that suggested parents hide mimosa ingredients in hidden refrigerators when they need to take a break from home stress.(Gray News)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Orange juice brand Tropicana has apologized for a recent ad campaign suggesting parents keep hidden refrigerators containing mimosa ingredients when they need a break.

Tropicana, whose parent company is PepsiCo, tweeted an apology for its #TakeAMimoment campaign after receiving backlash from some who thought it made light of addiction struggles.

“While we believed we were bringing the #TakeAMimoment program to life in the right way — through a message of positivity and balance mixed with a bit of levity — we hear the feedback that for some we’ve missed the mark,” Tropicana said.

The brand also announced it would stop using the campaign in future advertising.

AdAge reported Tropicana conducted a survey that showed nearly half of parents have hidden in the bathroom to get away from their hectic schedules.

Chief marketing officer Anup Shaw said upon the launch of #TakeAMimoment that it was meant to engage with parents in “a fun — and real — way.”

Tropicana has since removed posts that featured the short-lived social media campaign.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Getaway vehicle rolls over after suspects attempt to flee police
Two men charged for stabbing Kyle man to death

Latest News

Monument Health and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have teamed up to announce a community...
Name release pending for The Monument’s new arena
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Monument Health
Limited visitation returns at Monument Health hospitals next week