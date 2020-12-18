The consequences of driving under the influence this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In just a few days, people will be hitting the road to gather with family.

During the holiday season, the South Dakota Highway Patrol typically sees an increase in people driving under the influence.

If you do plan to have some drinks, it’s important to remember the consequences you can face if you’re caught drinking and driving.

“Obviously, incarceration, insurance for their vehicles can go up. And then they can accrue fines through the court system,” says a State Trooper for South Dakota Highway Patrol, Chris Regan.

Driving under the influence won’t only impact you; it can also affect others.

“If they have passengers in the vehicle, they can hurt the passengers in the vehicle or the other folks on the roadway,” says Regan.

To make sure everybody gets home safely, it’s a good idea to have a plan in place.

“We just ask that if people are going to drink, try to plan ahead. Maybe try to find somebody that’s not going to be drinking that night to be the sober driver. If they can’t find anybody, then maybe try to find a taxi or a Lyft,” says Regan.

