South Dakota reports 28 new deaths Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials say COVID-19 has taken 28 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 500 additional cases Friday.

The state reported 1,329 deaths among people with COVID-19 Friday, up to 28 from Thursday.

The Department of Health also made a change to how it reports COVID-19 deaths in the state. The state now reports two different numbers, deaths caused by COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19.

The state determines the cause of death by a person’s death certificate. SD DOH says coroners determine what goes on the certificates. The state also determines death by national case reporting. SD DOH said the number of deaths due to COVID-19 and deaths among people with COVID-19 shouldn’t be added together. This tab will be updated every Monday.

There have been 1,159 deaths caused by COVID-19. The number comes from death certificates where COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

The South Dakota Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard to include the number of people who have received the Pfizer vaccine so far. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 3,479 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 575 cases Friday, bringing the state total to 93,772. Active cases increased by 17 from Thursday to 8,773. Overall, 83,670 South Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations decreased by 19 to 387. In total, 5,348 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

County rundown for Friday:

