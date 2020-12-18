Advertisement

Snow then Sun for Your Friday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Current temperatures topped out in the 40′s and upper-30s across the area.

For the rest of the night we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with a rain and snow mix briefly blanketing the area. The northern hills and eastern Wyoming will see from a dusting to 3 inches. While the Rapid City metro ad adjacent cities will likely top out at about an inch. Our winds will get gustier in our overnight hours. Gusts could be up to 25 to 30 mph.

Lows in the 20s and 30s. And highs tomorrow - with light snow stopping, and peeks of sun by the early evening - will be in the upper-30s and low 40′s.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
A Colorado university honors a student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree.
Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Warmer today, then Windy and Chilly Friday
snow showers
Snow overnight Thursday, mild into the weekend
Web
Snow late Thursday, mild into the weekend
Rapid City 7 day forecast
Windy and Milder Today