Advertisement

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10 hours.(New York State Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
Two men charged for stabbing Kyle man to death
Pat Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and explains how he's feeling.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Jones speaks out about how he’s feeling

Latest News

Judd HOOS releases new single
Judd Hoos “Lights Up” the season with new single
"Custer State Park has played a key role in vison conservation for over a century," Gov. Noem...
Noem will wait to get coronavirus vaccine until next year
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 stimulus checks, relief talks