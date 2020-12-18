Advertisement

Medical community ‘working together really well’ as COVID-19 vaccinations are administered

The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will distribute its 975 doses to frontline caregivers.(Monument Health)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Here in South Dakota, the case numbers have recently leveled off. And the first frontline healthcare workers are getting vaccinated against the virus.

Earlier this week, two local doctors said they’re encouraged with the direction we’re going.

”Absolutely, I do think things are going in the right direction. And I think the medical community is working together really well and very diligently to try to get people vaccinated in our community,” Nancy Babbitt, Creekside Medical Clinic physician, said.

As of Wednesday, the state says they’ve administered the first 1,515 doses of the vaccine, 311 of those in Pennington County.

“I love science, and I believe in our scientists, and I believe we are putting out a pretty powerful vaccine that is hopefully going to slow and mitigate this awful pandemic that’s happened to our country and the world,” Kevin Weiland, Rapid City Medical Center doctor said.

