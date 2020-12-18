Advertisement

Local elementary teacher recognized as a ”hero” throughout the Rapid City community

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Melissa Croucher, a kindergarten teacher at south canyon elementary school saved five-year-old Jonathan Gibbler’s life.

Croucher says she was passing out oranges for snack time, and a few minutes later she noticed Jonathan flapping his hands and making weird noises, she reacted immediately by performing the Heimlich.

“Students were around, and they were all calm and thank the good lord that it worked, and everybody was okay”

Croucher says Jonathon, was scared but pretty much back to his happy self after the incident “He has the most precious personality, it scared him of course but after he was able to breathe again the first thing, he said was I’m okay Lynette banks, South canyon lead secretary of South canyon middle school was in the office after the incident and says Croucher’s act was courageous and she reacted well.

“I just couldn’t believe how calm she stayed and her reaction, you know personally I feel like, I wouldn’t have known what to do”

Melissa Croucher was already presented with the school’s lifesaving award, in the future Rapid city council will present her with an award.

Croucher says every teacher should get certified, incidents like these happen often.

“You step into action and you do what you have to do for your little babies”

