Limited visitation returns at Monument Health hospitals next week

Monument Health
Monument Health(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Visitation rules for all five Monument Health hospitals are changing again as a response to COVID-19.

Beginning next week, Dec. 21, visitors can be at the bedside of patients again. Also, patients who come to Monument Health for emergency medical care, surgery or other procedures will be able to have someone with them.

Visitors must wear masks, be screened for COVID-19 before entering a Monument Health facility and come anytime between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only one person can visit at a time, the healthcare system said.

READ: Monument Health’s Full COVID-19 Visitor Policy

“There is proven therapeutic value in having someone at your bedside when you’re ill. That’s especially true during the holiday season,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been cautious about balancing the emotional needs of our patients with the safety of all patients and caregivers. Given recent COVID-19 trends, we think it’s time to return to a one-visitor policy.”

There are greeting cards available for anyone who wants to give a hand-made card to a patient. Tablets and video messaging options are also available to patients. iPads will be provided to those patients who do not have one.

Opening Monument Health hospitals and emergency departments to visitors in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis is part of a phased approach to meeting patient needs while keeping patients and caregivers safe from the spread of COVID-19.

