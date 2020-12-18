Judd Hoos “Lights Up” the season with new single

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judd Hoos is on schedule to release their new single today, “Wind Blows”, which is the first single off their upcoming 5-track EP titled, Not Alone.

Recorded in Nashville, TN in October of 2020 with Producer J. Hall and engineered by Nickolas Blazina this is Judd Hoos’ 3rd studio record since 2017.

Along with the album, Judd Hoos recently filmed a LIVE from Flat Iron Studios concert here in Rapid City to be released on social media in segments between December 2020-June 2021.

A music video shot in Nashville, TN all by cell phone footage will also debut.

