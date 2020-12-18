Advertisement

Judd Hoos “Lights Up” the season with new single

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judd Hoos is on schedule to release their new single today, “Wind Blows”, which is the first single off their upcoming 5-track EP titled, Not Alone.

Recorded in Nashville, TN in October of 2020 with Producer J. Hall and engineered by Nickolas Blazina this is Judd Hoos’ 3rd studio record since 2017.

Along with the album, Judd Hoos recently filmed a LIVE from Flat Iron Studios concert here in Rapid City to be released on social media in segments between December 2020-June 2021.

A music video shot in Nashville, TN all by cell phone footage will also debut.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
Two men charged for stabbing Kyle man to death
Pat Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and explains how he's feeling.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Jones speaks out about how he’s feeling

Latest News

"Custer State Park has played a key role in vison conservation for over a century," Gov. Noem...
Noem will wait to get coronavirus vaccine until next year
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
With the holiday season approaching, people are ready to celebrate, and Charles Dickens A...
Cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol” premieres at Homestake Opera House
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
Medical community ‘working together really well’ as COVID-19 vaccinations are administered