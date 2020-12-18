Health Watch: Sugary drinks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -’ My name is Kayla, and the performance dietician with Monument Health powered by Exos. Today for our healthy eating tip for the holidays we are going to be talking about rethinking your drinks. On average a person consumes 77 grams of added sugar per day, most of those coming from our sugar-sweetened beverages. The recommendation is for a female to have 6 teaspoons or 24 grams of sugar and for males, 9 teaspoons or 36 grams of sugar per day. Obviously, water is the best option, with water most Americans are chronically dehydrated as they are not meeting their water intake, the recommendation is half your body weight in ounces of water intake per day so for example, someone who weighs 200 pounds would need 100 ounces of water per day. the recommendation increases if you are being physically active so for every hour of being active or working out you need to add 20 ounces of water per day. Easy swaps to make to reach your water goal is to try sparkling water, or flavoring your water with lemon or orange wedges as well.” Kayla Wede, Monument Health

