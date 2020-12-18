Advertisement

Doctors: Pandemic baby boom is coming in 2021

Hospitals are going to be very busy
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Many doctors are preparing for a baby boom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One practice in Buffalo, New York, is seeing a lot more pregnant patients lately.

In the coming months, they’re predicting local hospitals will be very busy.

In a typical month, Audubon Women’s Medical Associates delivers about 50 babies.

Beginning in 2021, they’re expecting to welcome 80 babies each month.

“Starting the first of the year, all the way through June, I think we’re going to have a really big increase in deliveries,” said Dr. Maria Corigliano with the practice. “The hospitals going to be quite busy.”

More deliveries mean more hospital beds will be needed, but with hospitals filling up with COVID patients, that’s a real concern.

The good news is doctors say the virus doesn’t affect fetuses, but it can cause pre-term labor.

And, if a patient delivers early, they may have to stay in the hospital longer.

The COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been studied yet in pregnant women.

Copyright 2020 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rapid City police received a 911 call of a robbery on the 900...
Getaway vehicle rolls over after suspects attempt to flee police
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19

Latest News

A man walks past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument as sunrise...
Visit by COVID-infected official closes Washington Monument
Prisons have been coronavirus hot spots.
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
Local dairy brand donating 66,000 shelf-stable milks to Feeding South Dakota
Kemps Giving Cows donates 66,000 bottles of shelf stable milk to be spread out across the state
Cars are driving on Mount Rushmore road.
The consequences of driving under the influence this holiday season