Cooler today, Warmer over the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will bring some cooler temperatures and breezy conditions today. Highs will still be a tad above average, near 40 degrees.

The weekend will be milder with Pacific air moving in from the west and northwest. Highs will top 50 degrees Sunday.

Christmas week will start mild, then much colder air arrives Wednesday through Christmas Day. Unfortunately, no significant moisture is expected with the arrival of the cold air, so chances for a white Christmas appear to be quite low this year.

