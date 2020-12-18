Cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol” premieres at Homestake Opera House
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With the holiday season approaching, people are ready to celebrate, and Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol is just what the doctor ordered.
The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his hard heart has endured through time since December 1843.
That’s when Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol was first published. It has been acted out year after year on stage and on screen.
On Dec. 19, at 2:00 PM the Homestake Opera House will host Flower and Flame performing Charles Dickens Christmas Carol.
Flower and Flame is a group of four principal musicians with the South Dakota Symphony and one actor.
They’ve been evolving since forming in 2002, and their production of “A Christmas Carol” has a unique twist. It’s a mix of music and narration and has become a favorite among theatergoers in recent years.
