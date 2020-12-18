Advertisement

Cautionary tale “A Christmas Carol” premieres at Homestake Opera House

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With the holiday season approaching, people are ready to celebrate, and Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol is just what the doctor ordered.

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his hard heart has endured through time since December 1843.

That’s when Charles Dickens’ novella A Christmas Carol was first published. It has been acted out year after year on stage and on screen.

On Dec. 19, at 2:00 PM the Homestake Opera House will host Flower and Flame performing Charles Dickens Christmas Carol.

Flower and Flame is a group of four principal musicians with the South Dakota Symphony and one actor.

They’ve been evolving since forming in 2002, and their production of “A Christmas Carol” has a unique twist. It’s a mix of music and narration and has become a favorite among theatergoers in recent years.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft
FILE - Billionaire novelist and venture philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given a historic...
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates record donation of $1.5M to Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota
Active coronavirus cases in South Dakota have decreased by more than 2,000 Thursday.
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota fall by over 2,000 Thursday
Two men charged for stabbing Kyle man to death
Pat Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and explains how he's feeling.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Pat Jones speaks out about how he’s feeling

Latest News

Judd HOOS releases new single
Judd Hoos “Lights Up” the season with new single
"Custer State Park has played a key role in vison conservation for over a century," Gov. Noem...
Noem will wait to get coronavirus vaccine until next year
This 2013 file photo shows Jesse Taken Alive of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe testifying in...
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine arrived at Monument Health Monday morning. The healthcare system will...
Medical community ‘working together really well’ as COVID-19 vaccinations are administered