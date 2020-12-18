Amazon confirms building plans for Sioux Falls facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amazon says it’s opening its first fulfillment center in the state of South Dakota and will add 1,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon confirmed the details in a news release Friday morning.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first fulfillment center in the great state of South Dakota and bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits to Sioux Falls,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, said in the release. “Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. We appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders throughout the process, and we look forward to supporting the South Dakota community with great delivery options.”

Amazon says it’s 640,000 square-foot facility will open in 2022. The online retailer plans to build a five-story distribution center at Foundation Park, with total a finished space of nearly 3 million square feet. SiouxFalls.Business reports this would make it “by far” the largest building in Sioux Falls.

“We are proud to have been selected by Amazon as their next fulfillment center location,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “Amazon’s decision to invest in our community reflects the company’s confidence in Sioux Falls’ economic climate and excellent workforce.”

Employees at Amazon's Sioux Falls Fulfillment Center will work alongside robotics to pick, pack and ship customer orders, including books, electronics and toys. (Photographer: Eric Slomanson | Amazon Press Center https://press.aboutamazon.com/fulfillment-centers)

Employees will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship customer orders, including books, electronics and toys.

“South Dakota is open for business, and this commitment has put our state in the position to welcome Amazon to Foundation Park,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said in the release. “Amazon is investing in South Dakota with 1,000 jobs, including excellent benefits, which will help fuel our state’s growth for the next generation. So on behalf of the entire state, I want to welcome Amazon to South Dakota.”

Amazon’s minimum starting wage is $15 per hour. Full-time employees are eligible for benefits on day one. Amazon also offers 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

Amazon’s minimum starting wage is $15 per hour. Full-time employees are eligible for benefits on day one. Amazon also offers 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave. (Amazon Press Center https://press.aboutamazon.com/fulfillment-centers)

“Today’s announcement serves as a testament to the success of South Dakota’s business-friendly environment,” South Dakota Senator John Thune said. “This distribution facility will bring numerous, high-paying jobs and millions of dollars in investment to the city of Sioux Falls and the rest of the region. I am proud of the state’s economic progress and infrastructure investments that have allowed businesses to thrive.”

While this will be Amazon’s first facility in South Dakota, it says it has been working with the state for years. According to the news release, from 2010-2019, Amazon has invested more than $1 million in South Dakota, including infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state. The company’s investments in the state contributed an additional more than $469,000 into the state’s GDP over that same time period. And Amazon’s worldwide fulfillment network supports businesses of all sizes through its Fulfillment by Amazon offering, Many of those local businesses are based in South Dakota. There are more than 3,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in the state growing their businesses with Amazon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.