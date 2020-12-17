Warmer today, then Windy and Chilly Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will warm nicely today ... to near 50 in Rapid City this afternoon. Clouds will increase, winds will be light.

A strong cold front blows through tonight. Expect a band of snow behind the front, then windy and colder weather into Friday. There could be a few slick spots develop tonight lingering into Friday morning due to the snow. However the snow could be more prolific in southwest South Dakota and in Wyoming.

After a chilly day Friday, warmer air returns this weekend with balmy upper 50s by Sunday afternoon.

