Two men charged for stabbing Kyle man to death

(KOTA)
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KYLE, S.D. (KEVN) - Two men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after being accused of stabbing a Kyle man in November.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Antoine “Joey” Makes Good Wednesday and arrested Vinnie Makes Good Thursday morning. Both are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Henry “Hank” O’Rourke, according to Kevin Smith, a spokesman for the FBI.

O’Rourke, 35, was stabbed to death outside his home in Kyle on Nov. 1, according to Smith. The circumstances around the incident are not public yet.

Both Antoine “Joey” Makes Good and Vinnie Makes Good are in federal custody but haven’t been booked into the Kyle, Pine Ridge or Pennington County jails, according to each of the jail websites. Their first appearance in court is pending but could be as early as Friday, Smith said.

The FBI is still investigating the homicide with the help of the Oglala Sioux police.

