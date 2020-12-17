Two 21-year-olds receive 75 years in prison for drug-related shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday, two men were sentenced to long prison terms for their part in a robbery-turned-shooting over a bag of marijuana that left 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton dead.

Twenty-one-year olds Andre Martinez and Cole Waters were each sentenced to 75 years in prison for their involvement in the February 2019 death of Hinton.

According to court documents, Martinez and Waters approached a car with four passengers, including Hinton, to buy marijuana from another of the passengers.

According to Martinez, he gave Waters a handgun and said Waters suggested robbing them.

However, Water said it was Martinez who suggested the robbery.

Both agree that Waters pointed the gun into the rear window of a car to scare the passengers, and Waters’ attorney said the other passengers repeatedly told law enforcement the shooting seemed accidental.

According to Waters, his arm was in the car and when the driver hit the gas and the gun went off as he ran alongside the car.

However, Martinez claims as the car drove away, Waters stepped back and shot into the car.

Judge Robert Gusinsky read an emotional letter from Hinton’s mother, where she describes her son as a thoughtful person.

She said she will never forget what happened to her son, but hopes she might be able to forgive Martinez and Waters.

Waters cried as he apologized to Hinton’s family.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.