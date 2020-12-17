Advertisement

Santa and Airmen makes a special stop at Youth and Family Services

This is the 14th year for the event
Santa at YFS
Santa at YFS(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -For the 14th year Airmen at Ellsworth delivered gifts to Youth and Family Services in Rapid City.

138 gifts were purchased for infants, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and then delivered to the classrooms by Santa Claus himself.

This year’s event was slightly different due to the COVID pandemic but the joy and excitement as the children opened their gifts didn’t change.

‘Well it is always exciting to see the children smile anytime we have the opportunity to provide a smile for the children we are very excited to do so,’ John Julies, CEO YFS

Post Office employees also take part in the holiday spirit -- purchasing 30 gifts for students. This is also their 14th year of participating.

