RCFD helps spread Christmas cheer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Fire Department is getting in the holiday spirit by doing some seasonal shopping for families in the community.

“Badges N Kids” brought area first responders out to Target to buy gifts for families, to help brighten the holidays.

Christmas lists were handed out for kids throughout the area -- presents were also wrapped and delivered to the homes.

“Badges N Kids” showcases the meaning of Christmas and leaves children and adults feeling the holiday spirit.

” It makes my Christmas better and all the folks who are here volunteering their time, it is very rewarding,’ Fire Chief Jason Culberson,

Shopping will continue on Thursday and Friday

