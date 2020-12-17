Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Law enforcement in the area of 12th Street and Saint Joseph Street for a shooting incident

The shooting took place following a theft at Sirius Black Arms. The victim of the theft fired at the suspect’s vehicle before the suspect fled to the south.

The suspect vehicle is a grey 2008 Ford Escape, license plate 11 E 863. Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect and/or their vehicle should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

