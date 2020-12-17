Advertisement

Rapid City Police respond to shooting after gun store theft

The shooting took place following a theft at Sirius Black Arms
shooting
shooting(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Law enforcement in the area of 12th Street and Saint Joseph Street for a shooting incident

The shooting took place following a theft at Sirius Black Arms. The victim of the theft fired at the suspect’s vehicle before the suspect fled to the south.

The suspect vehicle is a grey 2008 Ford Escape, license plate 11 E 863. Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect and/or their vehicle should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

badges and kids
RCFD helps spread Christmas cheer
holidays during a pandemic
many people will not be able to see family or maintain the same holiday traditions as they have in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Killer
New OST President Kevin Killer discusses his administrations philosophy
South Dakota Department of Social Services offer mental health services