Rapid City based company contributes to community in a huge way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City and the Black Hills certainly aren’t lacking in outdoor opportunities and a new addition to the area will give the community and kids another space to get active.

Strider Sports International is a Rapid City-based company that wanted to give back to the community in a huge way... $100,000 huge.

The Founder and CEO of Strider said the pandemic gave people a new appreciation for the outdoors which in turn meant they had a pretty good year.

Because of their success, their donation will bring an idea to life, a bicycle playground at Robbinsdale Park.

”Because so many kids are growing up on electronics and not learning how to ride, that when we can create parks like this and areas to ride like this that are intriguing and exciting,” said Ryan McFarland, CEO and founder of Strider Sports International. “It helps us make inroads to get kids hooked on biking instead of hooked on the electronic screens.”

The park is meant as a space for kids to experience banked turns and wave rollers, a steppingstone to BMX riding or off roading.

With the donation, the city plans to begin construction summer of 2021.

