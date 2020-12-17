Mask mandate extended through March in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s most populated city will continue to require masks indoors when social distancing can’t happen in public places.

The Sioux Falls City Council voted 6-2 to extend the mandate through March 13 in its weekly meeting Tuesday night. The mandate is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The mandate was first enacted in a meeting on Nov. 17. It does not include any sort of penalty for violating the mandate, and businesses have no obligation to enforce it.

There are exemptions to wearing a mask including:

An individual under the age of five (5) years old

An individual seated at a public place to eat or drink, or while immediately consuming food or beverages;

An individual who is receiving dental or medical care that prevents them from wearing a face-covering

An individual with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering.

Individuals who are engaged in swimming or a team sports activity where the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a face covering.

Public safety workers actively engaged in a public safety role. including but not limited to law enforcement personnel, firefighters or emergency medical personnel, in situations where wearing a face covering would seriously interfere in the performance of the individual’s public safety responsibilities.

Any member of a group of persons who are in an indoor retail business together and live in the same household or are a party of ten or less, so long as the group maintains a continuous physical distance of at least six feet from all other persons not part of the household or party.

The mask mandate goes into effect immediately upon publication and will last 60 days.

Councilors Greg Neitzert and Christine Erickson were the lone votes against the measure. They were also the only “no” votes when the measure initially passed last month.

