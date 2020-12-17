Advertisement

Local author publishes new book that “rocks”

Teach Yourself ROCK PAINTING and STONE ART with this complete guide.
By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Rock Painting and Stone Art - Projects and Techniques for Beginners and Beyond” is a new book by author Lori Rea that is guaranteed to get you painting rocks and spreading community share projects right away.

Rea said “You can create almost anything on a rock! Your imagination will soar as this book takes you on a journey of artistic discovery.”

A fun, inexpensive hobby that inspires and fulfills your inner artist while fostering kindness and community. We take you through every aspect of rock painting, one simple technique at a time.

- Over 55 amazing rock-project tutorials

- How to choose and prep rocks

- The best paints and sealants

- Rock the secrets of paint, paint pens, markers

- Resources for art supplies

Create inexpensive, stone art décor:

- Clay impressions on rocks

- Rocks with pressed flowers

- Rocky potpourri

- Crochet wrapped rocks

