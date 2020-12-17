Local author publishes new book that “rocks”
Teach Yourself ROCK PAINTING and STONE ART with this complete guide.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “Rock Painting and Stone Art - Projects and Techniques for Beginners and Beyond” is a new book by author Lori Rea that is guaranteed to get you painting rocks and spreading community share projects right away.
Rea said “You can create almost anything on a rock! Your imagination will soar as this book takes you on a journey of artistic discovery.”
A fun, inexpensive hobby that inspires and fulfills your inner artist while fostering kindness and community. We take you through every aspect of rock painting, one simple technique at a time.
- Over 55 amazing rock-project tutorials
- How to choose and prep rocks
- The best paints and sealants
- Rock the secrets of paint, paint pens, markers
- Resources for art supplies
Create inexpensive, stone art décor:
- Clay impressions on rocks
- Rocks with pressed flowers
- Rocky potpourri
- Crochet wrapped rocks
Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.