Check out a sneak peek from the Cirque Dream Holiday Show

By Blake Joseph
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -From the producers of the “The Greatest Snowman” Cirque Show, comes a new show that has brought together the most amazing entertainers, for an awe-inspiring and incredible new holiday production – Cirque Dream Story!

Follow the wondrous story of a young girl who’s holiday dreams are stolen by the Winter Shadow and Ice Queen. Experience the magic of the holidays with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, along with your favorite holiday music.

From high flying aerialists, graceful acrobatics, and electric fire dancers that will light up the night! Get into the spirit of the season with this spectacul”air” merry treat that’s perfect for the entire family. Seating is limited but tickets are available and on sale now. Get yours here today!

*Social Distance seating available upon request.

