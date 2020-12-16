Windy and Milder Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few isolated snow showers are possible this morning as a cold front and upper level disturbance move through the area

The front will actually bring in milder air by this afternoon with 40s expected for highs. Winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour later today.

Thursday will be cloudier and mild ahead of another vigorous cold front that will bring a band of rain and snow and colder weather for Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend looks milder.

