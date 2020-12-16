Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The site of a new multi-million dollar construction project.
The Pennington County Commission approves a massive project in Box Elder
Two individuals were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the...
Drug possession charges pending following 3-vehicle crash
Rapid City man arrested after he allegedly stole car, fired multiple shots
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 345 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state sees...
South Dakota reports 345 new COVID-19 cases alongside low numbers of testing
Rapid City scores 19 on LGBTQ+ equality, according to advocacy group

Latest News

There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory